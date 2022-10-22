Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21,811.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average of $263.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

