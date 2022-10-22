Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,563 Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cyxtera Technologies were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period. BC Partners Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,561 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 313,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 64,176 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $2.62 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $467.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $395,283.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,109.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105 in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

