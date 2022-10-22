Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ABM Industries Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $41.82 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
ABM Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
