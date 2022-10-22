Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $41.82 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.