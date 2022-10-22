Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 40,839 Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.