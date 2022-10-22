Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 40,839 Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

