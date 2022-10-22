Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,585 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 948.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FL opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,064 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

