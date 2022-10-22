Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 15,946 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,964 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.71 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

