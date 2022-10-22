Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 7,266 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 80.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,582,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,527,000 after buying an additional 706,326 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,443,000 after buying an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

