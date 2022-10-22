Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 239.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 287.60 and a beta of 0.78. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.