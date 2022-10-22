Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $108,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,571 shares of company stock worth $761,351. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.