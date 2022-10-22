Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

