Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on OneMain to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

