Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $873,000 Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 79.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

