Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $884,000 Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296,553 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $204,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

