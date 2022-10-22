Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 2.5 %

TGS stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.57. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $238.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.