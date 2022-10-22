Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $844,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,918,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,792,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,893,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 2.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $95.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

