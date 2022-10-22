Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $870,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 81,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

