Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $910,000 in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 704,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,635,000 after buying an additional 438,206 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2,048.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 149,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,072,000 after buying an additional 142,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $378.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Avista’s payout ratio is 85.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Mizuho raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

