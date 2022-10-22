Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $934,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.



