Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,502 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 199,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 152,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 665,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CATY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

CATY opened at $41.61 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $189.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $84,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.