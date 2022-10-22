Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,687,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,427,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $916.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $92.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.75 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.