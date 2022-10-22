Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Brink’s by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,858,000 after acquiring an additional 250,908 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BCO stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

