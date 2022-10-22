Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.
NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.68.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
