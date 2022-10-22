Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,536 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,025,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,765,000 after buying an additional 105,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $106.59 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.20.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,308.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.