Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,180 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,180 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $111.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.