Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 22,404 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. State Street Corp raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after buying an additional 382,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158,330 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 32.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 471,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,317 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,646,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,506,000.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,771 shares of company stock valued at $199,662. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

