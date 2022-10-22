Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.