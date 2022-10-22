Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 248,994 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,994 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRTEA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.11 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $806.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

