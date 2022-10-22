Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $944,000 Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 108.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 79.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 166.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

NWE stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

