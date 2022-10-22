Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $137,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $512,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 128.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 8.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $2,684,000.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

CRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

