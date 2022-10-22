Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FN. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 99.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 24.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $106.50 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.65.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

