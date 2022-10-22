Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Nelnet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 480,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,801,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nelnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Nelnet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 242,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP raised its stake in Nelnet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 214,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,244,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nelnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Insider Activity at Nelnet

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $121,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,496.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NNI stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.24 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 26.48%.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.