Momentum Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,408 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,408 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Momentum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 38,684 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average of $263.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

