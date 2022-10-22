MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $188.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.61 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $412,841,025.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.89.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.