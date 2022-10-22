MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.1 %

MDB stock opened at $188.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.61 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.89.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

