Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,761 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 37,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Moody’s by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Moody’s by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.36.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.9 %

MCO opened at $242.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

