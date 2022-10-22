National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 2,683 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cognex were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 42,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 37,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $43.70 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

