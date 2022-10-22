National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 32,563 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $290,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.36 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60.

