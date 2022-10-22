National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,368,000 after buying an additional 2,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,000 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $41,910,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 1,001,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $24,800,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $21.45 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

