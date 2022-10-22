National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,304,000 after buying an additional 78,646 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 516,711 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD grew its position in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,295,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

