National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $53,756,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 661.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 435,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 378,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,989,000 after buying an additional 199,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 1,261,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after buying an additional 165,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

CARG opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

