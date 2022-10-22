National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cognex were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 27.1% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 42,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cognex by 78.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 37,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.28 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

