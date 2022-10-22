National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,053 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

