National Bank of Canada FI Buys 2,200 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG opened at $13.33 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

