National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $337.65 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $672.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.88 and a 200 day moving average of $379.55. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

