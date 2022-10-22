National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $270.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

