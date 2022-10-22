National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,357,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,495,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

NYSE:HIG opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

