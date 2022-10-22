National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

