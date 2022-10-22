National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,000 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after buying an additional 2,810,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,222,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,366,000 after buying an additional 786,200 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,910,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 1,001,505 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

