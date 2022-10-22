National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Orange were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 179,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Orange by 31.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orange by 86.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,457 shares during the period. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ORAN opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Orange

ORAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

