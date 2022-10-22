National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after acquiring an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 784,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $133.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

